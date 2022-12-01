BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $150.29 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.63. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

