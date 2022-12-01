BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

