BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,945 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.39.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

BRP Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Articles

