BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.67.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $628.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.18 and a 200-day moving average of $582.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

