BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.97.

Snowflake Price Performance

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average is $155.09. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $378.11.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

