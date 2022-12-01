BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,354 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after acquiring an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

