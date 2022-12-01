BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.78.

NYSE:AMP opened at $331.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

