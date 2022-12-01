BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,465 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $37,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.4 %

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

