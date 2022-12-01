BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 105.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.

WEC opened at $99.14 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

