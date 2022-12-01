BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,521 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,452,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $461.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.01. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $463.72. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.20.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

