BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,245 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $3,463,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $117.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

