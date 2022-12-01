Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $72,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth $1,929,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

