BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 31,420 shares.The stock last traded at $69.96 and had previously closed at $70.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its stake in BRP by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in BRP by 11.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.