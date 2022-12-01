C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 801.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,258 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in C3.ai by 609.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 47,444 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.82. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock worth $1,317,639. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

