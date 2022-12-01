Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 4,040 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.12% of Qorvo worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,131,000 after purchasing an additional 321,324 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.78.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

