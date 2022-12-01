Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 84,008 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,008 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Block were worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Block by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,401,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,187,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

NYSE SQ opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $220.60.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.