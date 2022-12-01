Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 482,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,122 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 226,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 89,477 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 140,988 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.23.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

