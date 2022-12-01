Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 29.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 37.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 943.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.42 and its 200-day moving average is $181.52. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,144 shares of company stock valued at $630,991 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

