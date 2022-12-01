Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $12.47 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,888 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $441.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.89.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.