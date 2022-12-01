Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $14.58 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of J. M. Smucker worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $154.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average is $136.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $154.06.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

