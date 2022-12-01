Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 257,200 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 106.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NIO were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 47.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $41.42.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. China Renaissance cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

