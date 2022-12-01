Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 86,000 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,763,000 after buying an additional 967,642 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after buying an additional 2,277,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 46.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,550,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,524,000 after buying an additional 1,434,353 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.