Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,599 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $132.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

