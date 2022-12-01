Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87,772 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $124.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $208.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

