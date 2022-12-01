Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 25,900 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,702,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PG&E by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,047,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in PG&E by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 153,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.