Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 281,275 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,764 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 281,275 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $202,762,000 after purchasing an additional 377,760 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,642,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $126,620,000 after buying an additional 157,865 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

