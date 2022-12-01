Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 43,803 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,803 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 76,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.