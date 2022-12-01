Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 44,289 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 44,289 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COO opened at $316.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.10.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

