Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 246,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,637,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.05% of Fortis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 279,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortis by 1,010.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,715 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.10%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.