Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 3.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

