Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after acquiring an additional 186,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,959,000 after acquiring an additional 314,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

