Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CGBD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.1 %

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $737.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 592,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 273,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

