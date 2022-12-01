Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 10.4%. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.96%.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

