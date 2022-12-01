Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

NYSE CCL opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.