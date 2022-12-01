Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $105.21 and last traded at $105.54. Approximately 2,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,241,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.82.

Specifically, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Celsius Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

