CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CNP stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

