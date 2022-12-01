Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 612 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

NYSE:AMP opened at $331.95 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

