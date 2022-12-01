CI Investments Inc. Acquires 4,726 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2,972.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.76.
Cloudflare Stock Up 10.2 %
Shares of NET stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $199.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
