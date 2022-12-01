CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 361.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Sonos Stock Up 3.3 %

Sonos Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $33.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

