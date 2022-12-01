CI Investments Inc. Buys 2,099 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10,495.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,119 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 136,131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
Akamai Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AKAM stock opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.
Akamai Technologies Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
