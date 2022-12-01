CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Assurant by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Assurant by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Assurant by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ stock opened at $128.22 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day moving average of $158.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

