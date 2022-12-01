CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 92.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.84. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

