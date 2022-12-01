CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in CNA Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,430,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,110,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 48,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNA opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

