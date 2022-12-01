CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Polaris by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.90.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $114.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.40. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $127.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

