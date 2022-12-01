CI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1,125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,387.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $149.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

