CI Investments Inc. Has $140,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 4.6 %

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $228.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $381.12.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

