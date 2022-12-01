CI Investments Inc. Has $155,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $189.56 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

