CI Investments Inc. Has $217,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 65.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tapestry Price Performance

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

