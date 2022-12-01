CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after buying an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4,883.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 612,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 588,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 509,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of BWA opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

