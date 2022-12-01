CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Green Brick Partners

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

